Rizky

Materialpage and video material

Rizky
Rizky
  • Save
Materialpage and video material online courseapp school learning study videomaterial materialpage research ux ui uiux mobile design app
Download color palette

Here is my recent exploration design for materialpage and video material online course app

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback

Have a nice day

Follow my instagram: @rizkyfs.design

Rizky
Rizky

More by Rizky

View profile
    • Like