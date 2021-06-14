Croissant RISO Card

Trending designs to inspire you
Croissant in Chinese means "牛角面包 Ox Horn Bread" since it looks like an ox head with horns. To celebrate the year of the ox (牛年 in Chinese), I borrowed this concept and designed a conceptual croissant toy and a series of ingredients cards, that can be placed inside the main croissant card.