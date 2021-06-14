AMoZoe

Croissant RISO Card

Croissant RISO Card food croissant illustration poster print graphic design
Croissant in Chinese means "牛角面包 Ox Horn Bread" since it looks like an ox head with horns. To celebrate the year of the ox (牛年 in Chinese), I borrowed this concept and designed a conceptual croissant toy and a series of ingredients cards, that can be placed inside the main croissant card.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
