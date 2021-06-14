Tomas Guija

Monograma VE - Isologo La Vieja Escuela logo design diseño tipografia tipography lettering calligraphy purple patch badge isologo monogram old school ve ufc mma fighting branding
Monograma para "La Vieja Escuela", propuesta de isologo y escudo para el gimnasio.
- ENG = Monogram for "La Vieja Escuela", isologo and badge option for the gym.

