Daily UI 052- Design a logo.
I created this logo for an app I am currently working on called Brain Drain which helps users clear their mind. 🧠📱 I was inspired by the single line art style and first sketched it on paper before turning it into a vector. This one was challenging, but I am happy with how it turned out!
Typeface: DM Mono