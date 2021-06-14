Natalie Bush

Daily UI 052

Daily UI 052- Design a logo.

I created this logo for an app I am currently working on called Brain Drain which helps users clear their mind. 🧠📱 I was inspired by the single line art style and first sketched it on paper before turning it into a vector. This one was challenging, but I am happy with how it turned out!

Typeface: DM Mono

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
