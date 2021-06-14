Artist of Design

Modern Minimalist LOGO Design

Artist of Design
Artist of Design
  • Save
Modern Minimalist LOGO Design logodesigner logo collection company logo business logo brand identity branding minimalist logo modern logo logo folio design logotype logos logo mekar logo mark logo font logoartist logo
Download color palette

Let's talk about your projects
---------------------------------
Mail: talukdarsabbir007@gmail.com
or
Order Directly On
Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/sabbir7788?up_rollout=true

Follow me on
Behance : https://www.behance.net/artistofdesign
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/artist_of_design/
LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/artist-of-design-554168212/

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

Artist of Design
Artist of Design

More by Artist of Design

View profile
    • Like