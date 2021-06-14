Digital asset trading platform - Collection

Ben
Hey there, 🤩
Recently, I am redesigning a digital asset trading platform-Cryptology. Of course, I also hope to communicate with my peers through the new solution and absorb more valuable opinions to improve the product experience.
📃
Background:
Cryptology is a digital asset trading platform that can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and more other cryptocurrencies within minutes.
🧠Thinking：
In the design drawing on the left, users need to consider security and feasibility when purchasing cryptocurrencies. But feasibility also includes ease of use. When redesigning, I fully considered the priority of information, which information users need to focus on and emphasize. The icon needs to be simple and easy to understand.
🔥
i'm available for hire and collaboration just message me or email me for any inquiries or need some help.
Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.
Looking for UX/UI Design? Learn more about my works here and contact me:
Email me: 949097606@qq.com / abenzhb@gmail.com
Skype me: 949097606@qq.com
WeChat me: 949097606

