Basic as tooth and Nail

Basic as tooth and Nail chrome metalic poster illustration graphic design 3d
Taken from a poster I designed in 2020 for Poster Jam's September prompt. This piece was really just an excuse for me to experiment with 3D modeling and metallic texturing. The final image was composited in Photoshop.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
