Basic as tooth and Nail

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Taken from a poster I designed in 2020 for Poster Jam's September prompt. This piece was really just an excuse for me to experiment with 3D modeling and metallic texturing. The final image was composited in Photoshop.