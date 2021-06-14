Logo for Generation Now University

Kosuke

Logo design for Generation Now University - affordable online courses for young professionals across the globe. An initiative by Generation Now Cincinnati Network (https://www.gennowcincy.org), a non-profit organization that aims to provide all young professionals with world-class networking, mentorship, and career training.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
