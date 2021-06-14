Aaron Grimah

Landing page for Lbstudio

Landing page for Lbstudio service ux ui website graphic design branding dailyui design app uxdesign uidesign uiux
This is a shot of a fictional photography studio's landing page. The user gets to view the studio's main employees, subscribe to newsletters, view photos and take courses.
