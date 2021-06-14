Blake Kaul

Buggies 'n Blues

Blake Kaul
Blake Kaul
  • Save
Buggies 'n Blues north dakota mandan bismarck branding car show blues buggies emblems hot rods classic cars graphic design design illustration logo design logo
Download color palette

Created for North Dakota's largest annual car show event held in Mandan, ND, this design featuring a 1959 Chevy Impala (left) alongside a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria showcases the eternal beauty of classic body styles as well as the flowing text style of the unique hot rod emblems.

Blake Kaul
Blake Kaul

More by Blake Kaul

View profile
    • Like