Buggies 'n Blues

Created for North Dakota's largest annual car show event held in Mandan, ND, this design featuring a 1959 Chevy Impala (left) alongside a 1955 Ford Crown Victoria showcases the eternal beauty of classic body styles as well as the flowing text style of the unique hot rod emblems.