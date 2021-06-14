Daily UI #005 - App Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
I chose to create an app logo for people who enjoy biking, an all in one app for bike trails, weather, map directions and more. I wanted to go for a minimal but modern design. Feel free to leave any feedback!