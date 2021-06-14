Daniel do Carmo

Illustration for avatar and mood channel

Daniel do Carmo
Daniel do Carmo
  • Save
Illustration for avatar and mood channel icon logo branding graphic design design illustration
Download color palette

Illustration I made from an old pencil drawing of the client. The art will be used in social media profiles and video channel.

Ilustração que fiz a partir de um desenho a lápis antigo do cliente. A arte será usada em perfil das redes sociais e canal de vídeos.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Daniel do Carmo
Daniel do Carmo

More by Daniel do Carmo

View profile
    • Like