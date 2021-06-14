Case study / Dino project App - Wireframe low fidelity

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers,
Wireframes ready to test with users, prototype in low fidelity.
These wireframes were created for our first scope, MVP.
Thanks for watching!
Remember to → follow our profile for more!
Let's talk about your project — jonaftali@gmail.com