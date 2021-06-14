Brandon Jameson

IG19 Experience Buttons

Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson
  • Save
IG19 Experience Buttons buttons experience typography event branding graphic design
Download color palette

For the third iteration of this boutique conference in the mountains, O.C. Tanner continued the tradition of button collecting at different activities. We built this year's collection with a combination of company keywords and symbols, found art, and graphics that speak to the atmosphere of the event.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Brandon Jameson
Brandon Jameson

More by Brandon Jameson

View profile
    • Like