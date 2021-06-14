Becky Holden

Oh So Spa

Oh So Spa logo vector ui illustration graphic design freelance design canva branding brand
My first time making a design for #thepassionproject by @nataliegollop

I decided to go with a fun bold theme that promotes body positivity, I think it worked out well. 😄

I have yet to make the loyalty card, but I made some cute stickers which shall be the next post!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
