Plants and bonsai App store

Plants and bonsai App store
Hello Dribbblers 🏀

I would like to present my first shot here, is a bonsai and plant concept app where you can find tips and buy any kind of plant in the near local store, mainly bonsai.

*******************
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
