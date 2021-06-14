Trending designs to inspire you
It is Monday, which means it is AnimaGIF day.
For years the question: Who is the best superhero has remained unanswered.
Superman VS Batman.
Who will be the ultimate winner of this ferocious battle?
This fun animation made by our team members: Freddie, Moncho and David is the winner of our Monthly Team Challenge #AnimaGIFs.
We loved where they take this, but to be honest, it made it harder to decide who's the best superhero 😂
Are you a Batman or Superman fan?
See the full project HERE
Art: Freddie
Animation: Moncho
3D & Comp: David