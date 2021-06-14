Animagic Studios

AnimaGif

Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

It is Monday, which means it is AnimaGIF day.

For years the question: Who is the best superhero has remained unanswered.
Superman VS Batman.

Who will be the ultimate winner of this ferocious battle?

This fun animation made by our team members: Freddie, Moncho and David is the winner of our Monthly Team Challenge #AnimaGIFs.

We loved where they take this, but to be honest, it made it harder to decide who's the best superhero 😂

Are you a Batman or Superman fan?

See the full project HERE

Art: Freddie
Animation: Moncho
3D & Comp: David

Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
We are remote and cloud based studio.
Hire Us

More by Animagic Studios

View profile
    • Like