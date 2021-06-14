Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble!
This is my new plan for the Adobe XD and Figma community. A freebie for Quizz & App IQ Test, it includes a lot of cool screens designed on ios. It is under design and progress is very good, do you have any special screen requests? Message me: vcung@outlook.com
I have Real work under NDA, This is for fun!!
Thanks