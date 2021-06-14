Open Mind Modalities Acupuncture - OMM Acupuncture - needed a new website in a hurry. With no access to the original site, I created them a two-page site with all the details they needed. While it could be redesigned to be cleaner, they're happy with the final look. When a client is happy, I'm happy. You can see their full site at: https://www.ommacupuncture.com/