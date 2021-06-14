OH Olive Oil Website and Branding

It's rare that you get a clean slate in this business, but that's exactly what I got with OH Olive Oil. Ohanneson Enterprises has been in the farming game for three generations, and they wanted to launch an olive oil label as a charity brand donating to CASA in Kern County. We went through a lot of potential designs before settling on this branding, which abbreviates the name to make it more memorable. The logo stands out on a label and makes the oil look like what it is: fresh, bold, and delicious. You can see their entire site (and buy your own bottle!) at: https://oholiveoil.com/