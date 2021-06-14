Kristin Ringard, Voice Over Talent

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Voice-Over actress Kristin Ringard needed a landing page with original artwork that gave the feel of her Northern California home. I created the custom banner illustration, and the word cloud that brings together the tone of her voice. You can see the full site here: https://www.ringardvo.com/