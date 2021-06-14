Kaitlin Burge

Kristin Ringard, Voice Over Talent

adobe illustrator illustration graphic design squarespace web design
Voice-Over actress Kristin Ringard needed a landing page with original artwork that gave the feel of her Northern California home. I created the custom banner illustration, and the word cloud that brings together the tone of her voice. You can see the full site here: https://www.ringardvo.com/

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
