Vantely - Sans serif font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Vantely - Sans serif font formal font display font sans serif design branding logo font logo type fonts
Price
$29
Available on din-studio.com
Vantely is a modern sans serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is perfect for printing, branding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:
– Vantely (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
– PUA Encoded
– Multilingual Support
– Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13322/vantely.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/vantely-modern-sans-serif-font/

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
