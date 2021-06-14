JF Computer Solutions Web Design and Branding

Kaitlin Burge

JF Computer Solutions works throughout Southern California. When they needed new branding, I made them a clean and classic logo paired with bold colors. They wanted only a simple website, so I kept it lean and to-the-point. You can learn more about them here: https://jfcomp.net/

