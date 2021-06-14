JF Computer Solutions Web Design and Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
JF Computer Solutions works throughout Southern California. When they needed new branding, I made them a clean and classic logo paired with bold colors. They wanted only a simple website, so I kept it lean and to-the-point. You can learn more about them here: https://jfcomp.net/