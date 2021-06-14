Good for Sale
Sweet Moments - Handwritten brush font

Sweet Moments - Handwritten brush font
Introducing Sweet Moments-A Handwritten Brush Font
This font is more than just another brush font. It encapsulates the essence of luxury and elegance. With elegance and passion edged into every curve and twist of this brush font – you’ll be sure to boost your sales and make best impressions. This font become more special with many swash version option. Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.

Sweet Moments includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.

Includes:
Sweet Moments (OTF/TTF.WOFF)

Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Alternates
Swashes
Multilingual Support (84 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13329/sweet_moments.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/sweet-moments/

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
