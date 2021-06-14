Sweet Moments - Handwritten brush font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Sweet Moments-A Handwritten Brush Font
This font is more than just another brush font. It encapsulates the essence of luxury and elegance. With elegance and passion edged into every curve and twist of this brush font – you’ll be sure to boost your sales and make best impressions. This font become more special with many swash version option. Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.
Sweet Moments includes Multilingual Options to make your branding globally acceptable.
Includes:
Sweet Moments (OTF/TTF.WOFF)
Features:
Beautiful Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Alternates
Swashes
Multilingual Support (84 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13329/sweet_moments.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/sweet-moments/