Boilermakers Local 92 Website Redesign

The Boilermakers are proud of the quality work they do, and they are a study in putting your money where your mouth is. When their Local 92 needed a website update, they jumped in with me to repair and replace all broken links and put together a site that is easy to navigate as well as easy on the eyes. You can see the full site at: https://www.boilermakerslocal92.org/

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
