Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Maciej Nowak

Clayio - set of 3D icons | #9 YouTube

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
  • Save

Demo icons set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
Demo icons set
Download color palette

Demo icons set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
Demo icons set

Another app icon from Google family prepared for 3D app icon set that will be available to download soon.

This specific icon of YouTube isn't available yet, but for now you can download free demo with other icons (also from Google).

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
👋 Having fun with design

More by Maciej Nowak

View profile
    • Like