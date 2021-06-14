Ash Productions

Discount App

Here’s the design we’ve crafted specially for freebie lovers. With such an app, finding the best money-saving offers is just a matter of a few clicks. Go check it out!

A few details:

💰 To minimize the time spent on searching for offers, we’ve decided to show what’s on-trend first.

💸 We tried to make the design as functional as possible. To help users quickly find their favorite stores, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of ‘breathing’ space.

Created by Daria Dubilei

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
