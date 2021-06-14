Kaitlin Burge

Kaitlin Burge Designs Website and Rebrand

Kaitlin Burge Designs Website and Rebrand elementor wordpress graphic design branding web design
It's easy to put your own work last. I finally got around to making myself a solid brand, and designed my website to look more professional (read: more corporate). I kept the fun in the bold colors and customized elements. See the complete site at https://kaitlinburge.com.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
