Tedson Branding

Tedson Branding car shield car logo symbol vector design graphic design logo visual identity brand identity logotype branding
One of my last projects for Younited Agency in 2020 was a visual identity for Tedson Motors. I created a logo and brand guidelines under the creative direction of Andro Harašić and I'm really happy how it turned out.
It was a bit challenging since we wanted to emphasize five brand symbols: shield, bull horns, letter T, piston, and duality.

Tedson is a Croatian-based restomod company that restores and modifies limited edition Porsche 911.

