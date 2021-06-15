Tedson Branding

Hi Dribbble,

I'm excited to finally publish this!

One of my last projects for Younited Agency in 2020 was a visual identity for Tedson Motors. I created a logo and brand guidelines under the creative direction of Andro Harašić and I'm really happy how it turned out.

It was a bit challenging since we wanted to emphasize five brand symbols: shield, bull horns, letter T, piston, and duality.

Tedson is a Croatian-based restomod company that restores and modifies limited edition Porsche 911.

Let me know what you think about this.