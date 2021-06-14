Fayyaz B

R.I.P. Sushant Singh Rajput [1986-2020]

Created this art for the 1st death anniversary of our beloved Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. R.I.P. He is missed by many.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
