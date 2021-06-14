Becky Holden

Mystic Brew

Mystic Brew ui vector logo illustration graphic design freelance design canva branding brand
Download color palette

A different style of logo for me! I love the hand-drawn organic style but can't draw very well--so I tried to make an organic logo!

I think it looks pretty good, the shadow defiently made it look 🌟professional🌟

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
