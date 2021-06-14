Mystic Brew

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A different style of logo for me! I love the hand-drawn organic style but can't draw very well--so I tried to make an organic logo!
I think it looks pretty good, the shadow defiently made it look 🌟professional🌟