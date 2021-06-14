Aaron Light Bringer

Yummy Creams

Aaron Light Bringer
Aaron Light Bringer
  • Save
Yummy Creams smooth cream monochrome graphic design ice cream eatery food illustration simple mark logo design branding art
Download color palette

Creamy as it gets, yummy as it looks. The goal was to capture the heart and essence of the business in one image; all things creamy and yummy.

We loved working on this project, and absolutely love how it turned out.

Aaron Light Bringer
Aaron Light Bringer

More by Aaron Light Bringer

View profile
    • Like