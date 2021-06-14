SOS Foods ・ shooting

Trending designs to inspire you
SOS Foods ・ a food startup aiming to reshape fair trade by supporting its products' source countries through social projects.
an extensive shoot was essential to set the scene for the overall site and other platforms. it was mainly carried out by other team members, however, i was also on site and assisted in the art direction and editing of several images.
a close collaboration with the other team members is fundamental for a professional & consistent outcome. i believe that a harmonious atmosphere throughout the project will reflect the result in a positive way. and that's been particularly noticeable in this one.
date ・ may 2021
client ・ sos foods
branding ・ caroline rubik
animation ・ kemane bâ
shooting ・ samia rachel
retouching ・ ralf schneider
text ・ lea nonnenmacher
view full project on my website.
view project live.