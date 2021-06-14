Progress Tracker

Shreya Sharma

This design is for a mobile application to track the progress of various tasks and shows them on a bar.
It shows in % how much of a task has been completed and how much is left.
The done portion is shown in red and the remaining in grey.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
