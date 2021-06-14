Progress Tracker

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This design is for a mobile application to track the progress of various tasks and shows them on a bar.
It shows in % how much of a task has been completed and how much is left.
The done portion is shown in red and the remaining in grey.