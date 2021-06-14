NOMA(No Stigma), App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Position: UXUI Designer, Digital Designer, Branding, Marketing
🤷🏻what is NOMA?
👉🏼NOMA stands for “NO STIGMA”. Still, lots of people have stigma and negative perspectives of STD*/HIV**.
Stigma makes people feel more uncomfortable to talk about it and hesitate to check up regularly due to concerns. So, We want to help people lessen the stigma and make feel comfortable to talk about it freely with us.
*STD - Sexually Transmitted Disease
**HIV - The human immunodeficiency viruses
