Earth Day • Editorial illustration for Wandermag

I was invited to participate in the 3rd issue of Wandermag for Earth Day Celebration with an illustration. 29 women from all ages from seven countries illustrated and created stunning art to celebrate and say thank you to Mother Earth. The illustration I created represents that we are one and we are all connected.

Follow this link to check out the entire issue https://wandermag.design/ and all the amazing art. @wandermag started as a lockdown project featuring artist from all over the world to express and inspire through art.