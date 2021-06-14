Maria Loor

Community Farm Share • Editorial Illustration

harvest fruits vegetables covid farming food characterdesign family childrens illustration adobe fresco nature digital illustration illustration
Editorial Illustration for Plenty Magazine. The article was about Community Farm Share, a non-profit that links families experiencing food insecurity in their community to local produce farms. To learn more about it https://www.communityfarmshare.org/

