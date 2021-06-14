mcgraphics

DJ TECHNO INFERNO PHOTOSHOP FLYER/POSTER TEMPLATE

Promote your Dj/Party/Events with this modern minimal Abstract flyer design, you can used it for electro, urban, dubstep, etc. Easy to modify, like changing colors. Editable Text.

DOWNLOAD>>> https://graphicriver.net/item/techno-inferno-flyer-template/12451339

PSD
Fully layered PSD
Organized and grouped layers for easy editing
4×6”
300 DPI
CMYK color
Print ready

The MODELS are not included in the DOWNLOAD for illustration PURPOSE only.

