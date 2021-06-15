Matt Romo

LVI Group (Concept Vault)

LVI Group (Concept Vault) black purple typography circle clean architecture abstract mark logodesign logo design logo identity brand identity brand
La Visual partnered with a startup named Vortex, a social media community specifically for creatives. A gravitational singularity or a spacetime singularity is a location in spacetime where the gravitational field of a celestial body becomes infinite. The Vortex mark is a visual abstraction of this phenomenon combined with a visual representation of the black and white keys of a piano keyboard. The subtle nod to the brand’s musicality allows it to grow into something much more, while still acknowledging its roots. Singularity has a tech/futuristic vibe that is meant to disrupt.

Later we repurposed the Vortex identity for a fictitious brand that we call LVI Group. As a creative exercise we explored color, type and UI design for this conceptual architecture brand.

Rebound of
Singularity
