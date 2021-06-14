Evgeniy Polonskiy

Home Page Game Design

Evgeniy Polonskiy
Evgeniy Polonskiy
  • Save
Home Page Game Design cybersport web design uiux figma dark theme dashboard product design player stream game design graphic design logo app website interface ui design
Download color palette

Hello guys! I was incredibly inspired by Lev, he's really cool!
Tried to do something close to this style and hope you enjoy it as I do :D

3b7b87acd8574bb84ee96b140f3bf1db
Rebound of
Game design Home page
By Lev Makarov
Evgeniy Polonskiy
Evgeniy Polonskiy

More by Evgeniy Polonskiy

View profile
    • Like