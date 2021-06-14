André Barnett

The Fifth Element — Leeloo

The Fifth Element — Leeloo macipad
Alternative Movie Poster of the film The Fifth Element Starring Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman. Started in Adobe Fresco and finished in Adobe Illustrator

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
