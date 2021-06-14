mcgraphics

GAME ON DJ CLUB EVENTS PHOTOSHOP FLYER POSTER TEMPLATE

GAME ON DJ CLUB EVENTS PHOTOSHOP FLYER POSTER TEMPLATE modern dj spotify online music gamer branding graphic design illustration design youtube banner edm futuristic photoshop template electro cyberpunk graphicdesign
Promote your Dj/Party/Events with this modern minimal Abstract flyer design, you can used it for electro, urban, dubstep, etc. Easy to modify, like changing colors. Editable Text.

DOWNLOAD>>> https://graphicriver.net/item/game-on-mr-pogi-photoshop-flyer-template/21817810

PSD
Fully layered PSD
Organized and grouped layers for easy editing
4×6”
300 DPI
CMYK color
Print ready

The MODELS are not included in the DOWNLOAD for illustration PURPOSE only.

