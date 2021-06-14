Amary Filo

Miet - city template

The prototype design of the site of urban events is assumed that the site can display all the running future events in the selected city user and find out information about any events and buy tickets.

Created by Amary Filo 🦙
in 2018

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
