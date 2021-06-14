mcgraphics

STRIKE ONE PHOTOSHOP FLYER/POSTER TEMPLATE

STRIKE ONE PHOTOSHOP FLYER/POSTER TEMPLATE poster template soundcloud itunes spotify music event dj gradient aesthetic techno illustration youtube banner design photoshop template futuristic edm electro cyberpunk graphicdesign
Promote your Dj/Party/Events with this modern minimal Abstract flyer design, you can used it for electro, urban, dubstep, etc. Easy to modify, like changing colors. Editable Text.

DOWNLOAD>>> https://graphicriver.net/item/strike-one-flyerposter-template/21692068

PSD
Fully layered PSD
Organized and grouped layers for easy editing
4×6”
300 DPI
CMYK color
Print ready

The MODELS are not included in the DOWNLOAD for illustration PURPOSE only.

