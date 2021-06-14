Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Danny Jose, is a rather prudent illustrator who makes artworks that hold versatility and describe the backstory perfectly. His pre-planning and understanding with the client help him get the desired outcome. He also tells about how his love for automobiles encircles around his personal artwork and about his ideal image of a client.
Read full interview with Danny Jose
https://laetro.com/blog/danny-jose-the-illustrative-storyteller/