Illustration for Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Design Team at Krumware produced this illustration for use on the landing page for a food information company. They wanted an inviting yet professional illustration. To do this, we drew inspiration from the company’s logo and current design trends to create a clean and delightful illustration.