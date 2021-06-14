Kyera Kirk
Krumware

Illustration for Landing Page

Kyera Kirk
Krumware
Kyera Kirk for Krumware
Hire Us
  • Save
Illustration for Landing Page design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

The Design Team at Krumware produced this illustration for use on the landing page for a food information company. They wanted an inviting yet professional illustration. To do this, we drew inspiration from the company’s logo and current design trends to create a clean and delightful illustration.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Krumware
Krumware
Hire Us

More by Krumware

View profile
    • Like