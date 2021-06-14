Query Attributes

OVERVIEW

Building a query UI to search millions of records

The purpose of this query builder is to return Well Counts back to the user.

The Problem

Millions of records of data to be searched across 238 categories of data.

The Goal

The user experience of the query builder demands that the query must not be overwhelming to the user but, be able to handle any amounts of categories or category items.

Team

I worked in a cross-functional team. As the main UXer, I was involved in all phases of the project, from mapping out the problem to delivering final designs.

Responsibilities

User interviews to identify current problems, what is their expectation, why would and how would they use the query UI, auditing of current query models within similar applications in the company , Prototyping and Testing, also managing a small UX team.