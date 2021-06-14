BOCA - Photography

BOCA is the first dessert restaurant in Mexico City. Unlike traditional bakeries, Boca creates a unique sensory experience where the dish is the star of the day, and unlike traditional restaurants, Boca's menu includes exclusively desserts that invite us to relearn and rediscover the way we enjoy them.

The branding is present in the space from the first step given, from the logotype embedded in the pink concrete step at the entrance, to the shelves and walls of the restaurant. To make this possible without an invasive feeling, we created a logotype based on basic figures that blends naturally with interior design.

The graphic identity also includes carefree patterns of ink stains in golden finishes that reflect the creativity of the dishes and function as a complementary element within the restaurant, like in the shipping boxes that adorn the shelves.