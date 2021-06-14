Search Results with filter options

OVERVIEW

Building a search UI to search millions of records

The purpose of this search UI is to return Articles, documents and other related items back to the user.

The Problem

Millions of records of data to be searched and provide some action items that the user could take for each result that came back. Users may not know exactly what to search, but they do know something about it.

The Goal

The user experience of the search UI needs to be simple, yet allow the user to find what they need, be able to filter out the search results. Provide suggestions to our users based on what they type into the search box.

Users need to be able to preview the documents and articles before they do anything with it.

Users can send each result to a map for spatial visualization, download the PDF or save it to cloud.

Team

I worked in a cross-functional team. As the main UXer, I was involved in all phases of the project, from mapping out the problem to delivering final designs.

Responsibilities

User interviews to identify current problems, what is their expectation, why would and how would they use the search UI, auditing of current search models within and outside the company, Prototyping and Testing, also managing a small UX team.