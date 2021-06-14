Manifiesto

Campeche 278 - Photography

Campeche 278 - Photography editorial design business card branding
The proposal for Campeche 278 takes the idea of harmony between interior and exteiror life and translates it into a strong color contrast that works, at the same time, as a complement and as a bridge between the two concepts.

Smoothness, vitality, rest, joy, freshness and elegance are some of the key words that represent the project and the life that is sought in it.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
